Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Code red: India’s software sector must adapt quickly to AI
Summary
- Sundar Pichai said over a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by AI now and productivity is up. Automated code generation is a threat as much as opportunity for the coding-reliant Indian software industry. A job killer or business boost—which will it be?
That artificial intelligence (AI) would start taking over software coding was anticipated. Sundar Pichai, chief of Google’s parent Alphabet, has put out a figure that offers us a sense of its speed.
