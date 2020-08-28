Only a few things had seen a lockdown boom—baking at home, surfing the web and watching TV among them. But in July, TV viewership actually fell, according to data of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). This was attributed to a shortage of fresh content after shoots got frozen. In August, though, couch potatoes were back on their couches, it seems: viewership was back up. Industry experts believe this growth was on the back of original programming, as production houses resumed churning out television fare.

The resumption of filming has been attended by a set of safety measures, of course. The Centre recently put out a list of dos and don’ts. On camera, actors do not need to wear masks, for example. But everyone else must observe a strict code of behaviour. Reality shows that have studio audiences are being held off, and production crews are said to have teams in charge of sanitization of sets, equipment and so on. All of this, even as costs have to be kept low, given the financial blow of the covid crisis.

Anyway, some cheer seems to have returned to showbiz after a prolonged period of gloom. Among those who would be relieved are production crews and TV actors who were left in limbo, thanks to a 90-day payment rule, under which payouts were to be made only after 90 days of the first telecast of a show. Demand for entertainment is clearly robust, and so the industry could stage a strong comeback now. What we still don’t have is a breakthrough TV show that essays what covid-19 has wrought. But then, efforts must be on.





