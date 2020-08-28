Grab that remote again

The resumption of filming has been attended by a set of safety measures, of course. The Centre recently put out a list of dos and don’ts. On camera, actors do not need to wear masks, for example. But everyone else must observe a strict code of behaviour. Reality shows that have studio audiences are being held off, and production crews are said to have teams in charge of sanitization of sets, equipment and so on. All of this, even as costs have to be kept low, given the financial blow of the covid crisis.