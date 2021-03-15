Graduate online

Graduate online1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
Education over the internet can boost our capacity and reach students even in remote places. Covid, of course, has added to this urgency.
India has reportedly permitted 37 universities to offer online Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes in a range of disciplines, from Sanskrit to business administration.
This is better late than never, as foreign universities already offer online study options and our educational institutions must not lag behind. As it is, we have far fewer seats at colleges and varsities than aspirants for these. Education over the internet can boost our capacity and reach students even in remote places. Covid, of course, has added to this urgency. With classroom learning fraught with health risks, academia has been forced to adapt, globally, and the experience suggests that while e-studies can’t match the on-campus kind in many subjects, the outcomes are not as bad as once feared. Online degrees are unlikely to be seen as compromise options.
