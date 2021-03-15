Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Graduate online

Graduate online

Online degrees are unlikely to be seen as compromise options.
1 min read . 11:00 PM IST Livemint

Education over the internet can boost our capacity and reach students even in remote places. Covid, of course, has added to this urgency.

India has reportedly permitted 37 universities to offer online Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes in a range of disciplines, from Sanskrit to business administration.

India has reportedly permitted 37 universities to offer online Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes in a range of disciplines, from Sanskrit to business administration.

This is better late than never, as foreign universities already offer online study options and our educational institutions must not lag behind. As it is, we have far fewer seats at colleges and varsities than aspirants for these. Education over the internet can boost our capacity and reach students even in remote places. Covid, of course, has added to this urgency. With classroom learning fraught with health risks, academia has been forced to adapt, globally, and the experience suggests that while e-studies can’t match the on-campus kind in many subjects, the outcomes are not as bad as once feared. Online degrees are unlikely to be seen as compromise options.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This is better late than never, as foreign universities already offer online study options and our educational institutions must not lag behind. As it is, we have far fewer seats at colleges and varsities than aspirants for these. Education over the internet can boost our capacity and reach students even in remote places. Covid, of course, has added to this urgency. With classroom learning fraught with health risks, academia has been forced to adapt, globally, and the experience suggests that while e-studies can’t match the on-campus kind in many subjects, the outcomes are not as bad as once feared. Online degrees are unlikely to be seen as compromise options.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.