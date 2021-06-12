Grand slam classic at the French Open

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Normalcy, or at least an intimation of it, was in the air. Roland Garros in Paris had a largish live audience for Friday's semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament, one that was roused to raptures in frequent defiance of airborne risk. This, we would have to pardon. They must have been helpless. This was Rafael Nadal, 35, on clay, summoning all his art, ingenuity and brawn at its most guttural in defence of his domain from the perfectionism, patience and poise of Novak Djokovic, 34, the world's top ranked player. In twists and tenacity as much as its clash of wits, it would qualify as one of the game's greats. Not in the league of Nadal's Wimbledon final win over Roger Federer back in 2008, won with a clincher that popped out of nowhere, but close enough in the intensity of its drama of nerves and artful rallies. Novak prevailed, at the end, and advanced into the final to meet Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, but Nadal was Nadal and this was Roland Garros.

Normalcy, or at least an intimation of it, was in the air. Roland Garros in Paris had a largish live audience for Friday's semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament, one that was roused to raptures in frequent defiance of airborne risk. This, we would have to pardon. They must have been helpless. This was Rafael Nadal, 35, on clay, summoning all his art, ingenuity and brawn at its most guttural in defence of his domain from the perfectionism, patience and poise of Novak Djokovic, 34, the world's top ranked player. In twists and tenacity as much as its clash of wits, it would qualify as one of the game's greats. Not in the league of Nadal's Wimbledon final win over Roger Federer back in 2008, won with a clincher that popped out of nowhere, but close enough in the intensity of its drama of nerves and artful rallies. Novak prevailed, at the end, and advanced into the final to meet Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, but Nadal was Nadal and this was Roland Garros.

The final ought to have its own delights, what with Djokovic and Tsitsipas vying for this year's Frenchtitle. Let's see how well it does on the 'egalite' count.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}