The adjective “collateral" need not always be paired with the noun “damage". We can also sometimes experience collateral benefits. Ask Europe. A study suggests that a vast improvement in air quality over the past month, thanks to covid-induced lockdown measures, has led to 11,000 fewer deaths in the region caused by industrial and traffic emissions. Closer home, the suspension of vehicular traffic and lockdown of industries have unveiled entirely new skies to people. In north India, snow-capped Himalayan heights have been sighted from cities that hadn’t seen anything of the sort for decades. Breathing is no longer the effort it used to be. Can we keep up this splendid run without compromising economic growth?

As countries prepare to exit crippling lockdowns, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged them to promote an economic recovery that also tackles the crisis of climate change. Governments can link financial aid to companies by their commitment to cut carbon emissions. This makes sense. The manner in which the coronavirus has engulfed the world and posed a threat to humanity should spur even climate-change deniers to reconsider their position on what’s perhaps the greatest danger to our survival.

India has been lowering its reliance on fossil fuels, while boosting its renewable energy capacity. Yet, most of its power plants are coal-fired, while it remains one of the largest markets for passenger cars. India’s vast numbers of small enterprises, too, are powered by carbon fuels. All these employ millions of Indians, and switching to cleaner energy would require technologies that India only has weak access to. The West, which has already exhausted its fair share of carbon space to advance materially, must provide capital and technologies to resource-poor nations if they are to redouble their efforts at saving the planet.

