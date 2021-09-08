Growth comfort

Another positive is India’s improving external position. With foreign exchange reserves at record levels of over $633 billion, the economy is well placed to withstand a capital-outflow shock that a reversal of easy money policies in the West could deliver. A big backup vault is among the factors that explain S&P’s stable outlook on India’s BBB-minus sovereign debt rating. This is the lowest investment grade, and any drop could keep some investment flows away from India. Our weak fiscal health, high debt levels and inflation uncertainty present challenges. And then, there’s the pandemic, too. Fitch and Moody’s have also assigned India the lowest investment grade, but with a negative outlook. We can’t afford to slip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}