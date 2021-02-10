OPEN APP
The Fitch Ratings logo . (REUTERS)
Growth in focus

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 11:36 PM IST Livemint

With heavy capital expenditure budgeted, our growth prospects beyond next year should brighten. Plenty could still go wrong, especially if we fail to keep inflation in check and the rupee’s stability suffers a blow

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that India’s medium-term growth outlook will assume a greater role in its assessment of the country’s sovereign rating, as an expansionary fiscal policy to counter the impact of covid would increase public debt. Market borrowings in 2020-21 will reach nearly 13 trillion, much more than the 7.8 trillion originally planned. With an economic recovery still in need of support, the government plans to borrow 12 trillion in 2021-22, before it embarks on gradual fiscal tightening.

But despite the fiscal math, we need not fear a rating downgrade anytime soon. Both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have a stable outlook on India’s current rating. Also, by global comparison, the Centre’s extra spending is not extraordinary. To be sure, Fitch has a negative outlook, but the economic revival underway should help contain the risk of this agency going ahead with a cut. With heavy capital expenditure budgeted, our growth prospects beyond next year should brighten. Plenty could still go wrong, especially if we fail to keep inflation in check and the rupee’s stability suffers a blow. Right now, though, it’s growth that’s under watch.

