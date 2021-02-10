Growth in focus

But despite the fiscal math, we need not fear a rating downgrade anytime soon. Both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have a stable outlook on India’s current rating. Also, by global comparison, the Centre’s extra spending is not extraordinary. To be sure, Fitch has a negative outlook, but the economic revival underway should help contain the risk of this agency going ahead with a cut. With heavy capital expenditure budgeted, our growth prospects beyond next year should brighten. Plenty could still go wrong, especially if we fail to keep inflation in check and the rupee’s stability suffers a blow. Right now, though, it’s growth that’s under watch.

