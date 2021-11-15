Last week, India launched its Retail Direct scheme that lets household investors buy government securities directly via a special window opened by our central bank, but a lukewarm response could spur exploration of ways to attract investors in greater numbers. It is usually bond market experts who trade these instruments. They are free of default risk. Unless held to maturity, though, such bonds carry interest-rate risk, as their prices move inversely with market rates. A security sold in the secondary market could fetch a lower price than what an investor might have paid. They bear liquidity risk, too, since most of the market’s trading is concentrated in securities of specific tenures, and other papers do not easily find buyers at the other end. They also face competition from gilt mutual funds, which offer a tax-efficient route to sovereign paper ownership.