GST upsurge: This tax needs to be tweaked
Summary
- For 2023-24, India’s GST revenue crossed ₹20 trillion. If its weak mop-ups are firmly in the past, at long last, we must go for slab and rate reforms.
India’s latest goods and services tax (GST) revenue numbers present an encouraging picture. For March, revenue climbed 11.5% from a year earlier to ₹1.78 trillion. This is the second-highest monthly mop-up since the tax regime was implemented in mid-2017, topped only by April 2023’s intake of ₹1.87 trillion. For the latest fiscal year ended 31 March, GST revenue stood at ₹20.1 trillion, a 12% increase.