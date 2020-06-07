As India moves to reopen the economy, the hospitality sector must resume services with utmost care just to win itself a future. The Federation of Hotel & Restaurants Association of India has issued guidelines for its members as they prepare to receive guests starting Monday. Each hotel must keep one isolation room for every 50 rooms, with a covid-response officer on alert, even as sanitization stations are installed and specified distances kept, even in kitchens. Restaurants are advised not to offer buffets or allow self-service and seat people safely, among other measures to minimize infection risk.

It won’t be easy for these services to regain customers. Much would depend on the confidence people have in the safeguards. Fewer guests and slower service would leave many businesses reliant on home deliveries, which may need safety assurances of their own. Food packaging would have to be redesigned for easy disinfection and safe disposal. Dining-in is likely to get costlier due to the new precautions. In other countries, guests are being seated widely apart, even in cubicles. Indian eateries need not earn trust the same way, but earn it they must.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via