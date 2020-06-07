Opinion | Guest protocols

It won’t be easy for these services to regain customers. Much would depend on the confidence people have in the safeguards. Fewer guests and slower service would leave many businesses reliant on home deliveries, which may need safety assurances of their own. Food packaging would have to be redesigned for easy disinfection and safe disposal. Dining-in is likely to get costlier due to the new precautions. In other countries, guests are being seated widely apart, even in cubicles. Indian eateries need not earn trust the same way, but earn it they must.