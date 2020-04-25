A lot of stuff has got inverted by covid-19. Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Group, put it best in a tweet earlier this week. “A bull market is when you get share market tips from your barber," he tweeted, “A bear market is when you get a haircut from your fund manager." Unless you’ve been living under a rock… oh, wait, let’s modify that: Even if you’ve been living under a lockdown, it’s clear which kind of market we’re in. Except a few in possession of luck and genius in some mystery combo, most of us should expect this crisis to snip our investments.

That, however, is not the only sort of haircut we’re in for. With access to hair-styling saloons cut off by stay-home orders, we’ve been left to mow the mops on our heads all by ourselves. And the big challenge here, as it turns out, has to do with lateral inversion—what a mirror does to you.

Of course, one’s spouse could do the needful, but nerves stretched over a month of enforced proximity are reported to have raised the risk of injury by a sharp object. If so, it may be advisable to undertake the task yourself. It sounds difficult, sure, but it can be done. So grab a pair of scissors, sit in front of a mirror, and swap your notions of direction. If instinct makes you move your scissors closer to your ear, you might find it going farther away (and vice-versa). Once you learn to move your hand back when you want it to move forth, you’ll crack the code. Try it. And this, thankfully, is only about luck. Not genius.

