To pop or not to pop? It’s a question people have of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial pill touted as pop-worthy against covid-19. But the dilemma has also been faced by the World Health Organization (WHO). It can's seem to decide whether to carry on with its trials as an anti-covid drug, or not. Days after halting this exercise, the WHO is reported to have resumed it, citing the all-clear of a safety review. It had suspended it once a research paper in The Lancet raised concerns that HCQ could cause cardiac problems and raise covid mortality risk. But that paper has also drawn some flak since, prompting the journal to issue an “expression of concern" over the study’s rigour. Adding grist to controversy mills, the anti-HCQ paper is alleged to have drawn data from sources whose credentials do not quite add up.

The news seems to vindicate the stance of the Indian Council of Medical Research, which recently reported that HCQ had done most patients in India some good. Reportedly, the drug is in wide use within the country. Some doctors allege that it is only working as a placebo.

Attitudes toward HCQ seem politically determined. This has been so ever since US President Donald Trump, a prominent purveyor of inadvisable remedies, held it up as a “game-changer" and sought Indian supplies. As a large-scale maker of the drug, India has an interest in its success, too. But whether it’s any good has got clouded by flip-flops within the medical fraternity. This is sad. In our battle against the pandemic, no consideration other than scientific truth should guide our response.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via