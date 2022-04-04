HDFC: Size and safety

The two merger candidates not only have a filial link, which would keep friction low while merging operations, but HDFC’s home-loan expertise and books being rolled into the bank could also give the enlarged lender an edge with customers, apart from a longer-range asset base. Some of the hearty response to this plan was based on how snugly their assets and liabilities could fit. Mismatches of money loaned and borrowed have been the bane of many Indian non-bank lenders. With diverse risk profiles and horizons of lending and borrowing under one roof, the new entity may gain prudential flexibility to secure itself. Size alone wasn’t the deal’s promise.