HDFC: Size and safety

HDFC: Size and safety1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
With diverse risk profiles and horizons of lending and borrowing under one roof, the new entity may gain prudential flexibility to secure itself. Size alone wasn’t the deal’s promise.
Merger proposals rarely get such a rousing market reception. On Monday, enthusiasm over the news of HDFC Bank’s proposed merger with its mortgage-lender parent, Housing Development Finance Corp.(HDFC), boosted the value of their shares and signalled a shake-up at the top by market capitalization once their stock is unified. Every 25 equity shares of HDFC Ltd are to be swapped with 42 of HDFC Bank, as proposed. If this gets the go-ahead, it will form an index heavyweight. As a private bank, its assets would be about double those of its archrival ICICI Ltd.
The two merger candidates not only have a filial link, which would keep friction low while merging operations, but HDFC’s home-loan expertise and books being rolled into the bank could also give the enlarged lender an edge with customers, apart from a longer-range asset base. Some of the hearty response to this plan was based on how snugly their assets and liabilities could fit. Mismatches of money loaned and borrowed have been the bane of many Indian non-bank lenders. With diverse risk profiles and horizons of lending and borrowing under one roof, the new entity may gain prudential flexibility to secure itself. Size alone wasn’t the deal’s promise.
