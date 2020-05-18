Shutting down marketplaces and industries, and confining people in their homes, was perhaps the easier part of our coronavirus containment strategy. It’s the lifting of curbs to let factories operate that is going to prove rather difficult. This harsh reality was evident in the closure of an assembly unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, a plant run by the smartphone maker Oppo. It had resumed production on 9 May, but has been shut down again after six of its employees tested positive for the virus. The company is now testing more than 3,000 employees.

Despite our social-distancing measures, and a lockdown billed as the world’s strictest, the curve of infection cases in India is refusing to flatten. As cases expand, the likelihood of any factory showing up a positive worker or two will only increase. This has to do with the ability of the virus to spread undetected under various conditions. What this means is that for all our safety protocols, we could still find much of the country’s productive capacity constrained. This has serious implications for the economy.

Yet, it is evident that we cannot afford to keep the economy locked down for long without paying huge economic and social costs. Unemployment, which is rising, will worsen if commercial activities are unable to resume gradually. If plants operate in fits and starts, stores could run out of stocks, which could even have an inflationary effect. There will be no return to normalcy in the foreseeable future and an economic contraction this year now looks certain. But we must try to minimize the economy’s dependence on random factors—in this case, how well workers are able to dodge the virus.





