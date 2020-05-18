Held ransom by a random factor

Yet, it is evident that we cannot afford to keep the economy locked down for long without paying huge economic and social costs. Unemployment, which is rising, will worsen if commercial activities are unable to resume gradually. If plants operate in fits and starts, stores could run out of stocks, which could even have an inflationary effect. There will be no return to normalcy in the foreseeable future and an economic contraction this year now looks certain. But we must try to minimize the economy’s dependence on random factors—in this case, how well workers are able to dodge the virus.