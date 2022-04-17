Help for Russians

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It may also be time for the world to consider limits on economic weapons, as economist Raghuram Rajan recently suggested. It's the Kremlin that needs to be held to account for its actions, including possible war crimes committed by soldiers, but not clueless Russians at large
Given the West’s trade squeeze, supplies in Russia are fast running out. With acute shortages being felt by people, Moscow wants India to help out. It has approached Indian retailers and agro exporters for the urgent supply of a variety of items, from orange marmalade and basmati rice to rum and footwear. While the West has been bristling at New Delhi for engaging with Moscow, sanctions on Russia do not apply to food and pharmaceutical products. So there is no reason for Indian businesses not to fulfil Russian demand.
In any case, it’s unclear what economic sanctions can achieve. While they cause some misery to ordinary people who played no part in their country’s invasion of Ukraine, top decision makers like Russian President Vladimir Putin are unlikely to suffer deprivation, let alone a loss of power. It may also be time for the world to consider limits on economic weapons, as economist Raghuram Rajan recently suggested. It’s the Kremlin that needs to be held to account for its actions, including possible war crimes committed by soldiers, but not clueless Russians at large. New Delhi would do well to initiate discussions at the United Nations on this matter.
