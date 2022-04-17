Help for Russians

In any case, it’s unclear what economic sanctions can achieve. While they cause some misery to ordinary people who played no part in their country’s invasion of Ukraine, top decision makers like Russian President Vladimir Putin are unlikely to suffer deprivation, let alone a loss of power. It may also be time for the world to consider limits on economic weapons, as economist Raghuram Rajan recently suggested. It’s the Kremlin that needs to be held to account for its actions, including possible war crimes committed by soldiers, but not clueless Russians at large. New Delhi would do well to initiate discussions at the United Nations on this matter.