Henley Passport Index: Upward mobility
Summary
- India’s passport is ranked 80th in 2024, up by four spots from last year, with 62 destinations allowing Indians entry without an advance visa, but the global gap between the most welcomed and least remains too wide.
This year’s scores on the Henley Passport Index, which tracks how easily people can travel abroad, are out. For the past five years, Singapore and Japan have been contenders for the honour of issuing the most powerful passports, granting their holders access to more of the world’s countries without a prior visa than others.