Mint Quick Edit | How to deal with hoax bomb threats
Summary
- Indian airlines have received at least 13 false bomb threats in the past 48 hours alone, causing passengers stress and the industry losses. Can disruptors be deterred? Foolproof security may be our surest bet.
At least 13 hoax bomb threats have been received by Indian airlines in the past 48 hours alone. Some flights had to be diverted, like one of Air India from New Delhi to Chicago that was forced to land in a small Canadian town. Others had to re-screen passengers.