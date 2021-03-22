Hollowed accounts

Auto-debit transaction defaults dipped to 36.6% of total volumes in February, according to National Payments Corp. of India data. This is about 8.75 percentage points lower than the level recorded in June, which was a peak for 2020.

An auto-debit default occurs when a payment preset for a future date from a bank account fails to go through because of insufficient funds at the appointed time of transfer. Typically, auto-debits are used for loan repayments, though routine bills and some salaries may be paid this way, too. Last year’s spike in such failures was a sign of how short people and businesses were of money after covid paralysed our economy, turned workers out of jobs, and deprived large numbers of income. While last month’s dip suggests that the worst is past, it’s still worrisome that over a third of all pre-programmed transactions did not happen. This points to persistent distress across the country, despite lockdown curbs long having been lifted in most of India. After all, these are not discretionary transactions, but commitments. That so many of us haven’t been able to refill our hollowed-out accounts augurs badly for aggregate demand.

