Home reliance for covid: It's official now

The Delhi government’s new emphasis on home management of covid cases can be seen either as a cop-out, or as a pragmatic idea to make the most of a bad situation. As infections keep up their surge and testing falls short, the city’s healthcare infrastructure seems on the verge of being overwhelmed. The administration may have made a series of tactical errors, but its thrust on home care is both realistic and sensible under the circumstances. It has offered to provide free oximeters to home-bound patients and even promised to provide oxygen support if need be.

An oximeter is a simple device that can be clipped onto a fingertip. It shoots beams of light through capillary blood to check if it’s carrying enough oxygen (a reading above 90% is a sign of good health). A coronaviral lung infection interferes with the body’s air sacs that absorb the oxygen that’s breathed in. While various other things could produce a poor oximeter result, this device serves as a good danger alert.

Covid-19 is a tricky ailment for a medical system to deal with because it affects most patients only mildly, but causes a sudden deprivation of oxygen in those hit most severely. Some analysts have wondered if it makes any sense to have all infected individuals occupy hospital beds, given that only about one in 20 would be at risk of dying (without immediate oxygen support). Now that beds in Delhi are scarce, health workers overstretched and lab tests are failing to aid pandemic control, perhaps home reliance is the way to go (under medical advice). But those with dangerously low oxygen in their blood should be able to rely on cylinder supply. The government needs to keep its promise. Strict state-issued guidelines would need to be in place, of course. Oxygen cylinders should not be wasted on false alarms.





