Home reliance for covid: It's official now

Covid-19 is a tricky ailment for a medical system to deal with because it affects most patients only mildly, but causes a sudden deprivation of oxygen in those hit most severely. Some analysts have wondered if it makes any sense to have all infected individuals occupy hospital beds, given that only about one in 20 would be at risk of dying (without immediate oxygen support). Now that beds in Delhi are scarce, health workers overstretched and lab tests are failing to aid pandemic control, perhaps home reliance is the way to go (under medical advice). But those with dangerously low oxygen in their blood should be able to rely on cylinder supply. The government needs to keep its promise. Strict state-issued guidelines would need to be in place, of course. Oxygen cylinders should not be wasted on false alarms.