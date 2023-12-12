comScore

Hong Kong's low voter turnout signals a backslide

Livemint 1 min read 12 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Champions of autonomy had swept the 2019 polls but the big difference this time is that every politician on the ballot had to qualify as a patriot, defined loosely to Beijing’s arbitrary convenience.
Champions of autonomy had swept the 2019 polls but the big difference this time is that every politician on the ballot had to qualify as a patriot, defined loosely to Beijing’s arbitrary convenience.

Summary

  • Beijing’s vetting of poll candidates for patriotism is to blame and democracy in Britain’s ex-colony looks weak. Parallels cannot be drawn with Jammu and Kashmir’s past electoral turnouts, though.

Local democracy in Hong Kong has been under scrutiny since 1997, when Britain returned this erstwhile colony to China on the latter’s pledge of letting freely elected leaders govern it. In this context, a voter turnout of just 27.5% in Hong Kong’s district elections, down from 71% in 2019, signals a backslide. It may even have dismayed Beijing, which had actively sought a better showing, perhaps as an endorsement of their policies vis-a-vis the city. 

Champions of autonomy had swept the 2019 polls. The big difference this time is that every politician on the ballot had to qualify as a patriot, defined loosely to Beijing’s arbitrary convenience. This broadly explains the low voting ratio. Global advocates of democracy, however, should resist any temptation to draw parallels with past low turnouts in India’s former state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), given how a grim shadow of terror has long loomed over its polling booths. 

Equally, now that the Judiciary has affirmed J&K as an integral part of India, New Delhi must not only restore its statehood and popular representation (via elections), but also dedicate itself to fostering conditions that would get more and more people casting votes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App