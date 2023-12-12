Hong Kong's low voter turnout signals a backslide

Local democracy in Hong Kong has been under scrutiny since 1997, when Britain returned this erstwhile colony to China on the latter’s pledge of letting freely elected leaders govern it. In this context, a voter turnout of just 27.5% in Hong Kong’s district elections, down from 71% in 2019, signals a backslide. It may even have dismayed Beijing, which had actively sought a better showing, perhaps as an endorsement of their policies vis-a-vis the city.