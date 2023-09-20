With the Indian Parliament having shifted premises from the classic circular structure with its distinctive pillars to a triangular complex right next to it, what happens to the old building? This remarkable edifice, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed, had witnessed history in the making. When India achieved freedom in 1947, Nehru’s famous “Tryst with destiny" speech was made here. So, it was in keeping with the spirit of the space that the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that it would now be called Samvidhan Sadan. This is apt since the Indian Constitution came into being here. It also suggests that the structure could serve as a museum that celebrates Indian democracy, allowing visitors to walk past display panels, just as the US Capitol building has a gallery that details its own story. That would be a good idea, but it’s important that a bipartisan committee curate the museum to ensure a political consensus. It would be rather embarrassing if every new government felt a need to revise it to suit its own view of our democratic journey. But then again, what’s even more important is the need to uphold the values enshrined in this book.