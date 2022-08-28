Hope amid the debris1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 10:34 PM IST
The broader test of vigilance over this sector will be how real estate regulatory authorities enforce home delivery deadlines as they arise after covid extensions
It was a spectacle rarely seen in India. On Sunday, two residential towers in Noida, near the capital, vanished in plumes of grey. They were brought down by triggering 3,700kg of explosives with clockwork precision to comply with a Supreme Court order for their demolition after their construction was ruled illegal. The debris of the almost-100-metres high towers did descend like a cascade, as planned, but the dust blanket evoked post-9/11 imagery from New York’s horror of 2001.