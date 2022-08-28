OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Hope amid the debris
Listen to this article

It was a spectacle rarely seen in India. On Sunday, two residential towers in Noida, near the capital, vanished in plumes of grey. They were brought down by triggering 3,700kg of explosives with clockwork precision to comply with a Supreme Court order for their demolition after their construction was ruled illegal. The debris of the almost-100-metres high towers did descend like a cascade, as planned, but the dust blanket evoked post-9/11 imagery from New York’s horror of 2001.

This was the long arm of the law in action, not aircraft turned into terrorist-guided missiles, and its impact is likely to be positive for exactly that reason. For too long have builders played fait accompli games with our norms, betting that concrete on the ground and pliable officials could win them the day and fatten profits. The weekend display should serve them notice that rules are rules. The broader test of vigilance over this sector will be how real estate regulatory authorities enforce home delivery deadlines as they arise after covid extensions. Indian homebuyers have suffered stretched schedules for decades, and it remains to be seen if a much-ballyhooed 2016 law enactment can deliver relief.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout