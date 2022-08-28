It was a spectacle rarely seen in India. On Sunday, two residential towers in Noida, near the capital, vanished in plumes of grey. They were brought down by triggering 3,700kg of explosives with clockwork precision to comply with a Supreme Court order for their demolition after their construction was ruled illegal. The debris of the almost-100-metres high towers did descend like a cascade, as planned, but the dust blanket evoked post-9/11 imagery from New York’s horror of 2001.

This was the long arm of the law in action, not aircraft turned into terrorist-guided missiles, and its impact is likely to be positive for exactly that reason. For too long have builders played fait accompli games with our norms, betting that concrete on the ground and pliable officials could win them the day and fatten profits. The weekend display should serve them notice that rules are rules. The broader test of vigilance over this sector will be how real estate regulatory authorities enforce home delivery deadlines as they arise after covid extensions. Indian homebuyers have suffered stretched schedules for decades, and it remains to be seen if a much-ballyhooed 2016 law enactment can deliver relief.