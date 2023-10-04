comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.3 -2.11%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 994.4 -4.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199 -0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235 -2.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.5 -1.1%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Hope flickers back for battery swaps
Back

Hope flickers back for battery swaps

 Livemint

Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station.

Lithium battery swapping aims at easing charging uncertainty. Premium
Lithium battery swapping aims at easing charging uncertainty.

Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. Concern over a fast-warming planet, pushed into heat mode by fossil-fuel exhaust, has entire sectors scrambling for green options. Hydrocarbon burning automobiles are a big part of the problem and need to be replaced by EVs, even as the electricity grids that charge them must ago green to make a difference. 

Charging uncertainty, however, has deterred EV adoption. Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station. But setting up a network is costly, requires standardized power-packs that can be switched across EVs of varied makes and types, and the idea has been caught in a chicken-and-egg trap of low supply and low demand. 

If a large player like Reliance, already tilting towards green energy, were to take up the cause, then swapping could see hope flicker back. As a battery is a high-value item, personal EV owners have been sceptical of swapping deals. But a major brand with a reputation to protect could win consumer trust with relative ease. The concept may yet click.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 08:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App