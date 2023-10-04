Hope flickers back for battery swaps
Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station.
Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. Concern over a fast-warming planet, pushed into heat mode by fossil-fuel exhaust, has entire sectors scrambling for green options. Hydrocarbon burning automobiles are a big part of the problem and need to be replaced by EVs, even as the electricity grids that charge them must ago green to make a difference.