Hope flickers back for battery swaps

Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. Concern over a fast-warming planet, pushed into heat mode by fossil-fuel exhaust, has entire sectors scrambling for green options. Hydrocarbon burning automobiles are a big part of the problem and need to be replaced by EVs, even as the electricity grids that charge them must ago green to make a difference.

Charging uncertainty, however, has deterred EV adoption. Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station. But setting up a network is costly, requires standardized power-packs that can be switched across EVs of varied makes and types, and the idea has been caught in a chicken-and-egg trap of low supply and low demand.

If a large player like Reliance, already tilting towards green energy, were to take up the cause, then swapping could see hope flicker back. As a battery is a high-value item, personal EV owners have been sceptical of swapping deals. But a major brand with a reputation to protect could win consumer trust with relative ease. The concept may yet click.

