Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Hope flickers back for battery swaps

Hope flickers back for battery swaps

Livemint

  • Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station.

Lithium battery swapping aims at easing charging uncertainty.

Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. Concern over a fast-warming planet, pushed into heat mode by fossil-fuel exhaust, has entire sectors scrambling for green options. Hydrocarbon burning automobiles are a big part of the problem and need to be replaced by EVs, even as the electricity grids that charge them must ago green to make a difference.

Charging uncertainty, however, has deterred EV adoption. Lithium battery swapping is an idea aimed at turning a recharge as convenient as a petrol refill at a roadside station. But setting up a network is costly, requires standardized power-packs that can be switched across EVs of varied makes and types, and the idea has been caught in a chicken-and-egg trap of low supply and low demand.

If a large player like Reliance, already tilting towards green energy, were to take up the cause, then swapping could see hope flicker back. As a battery is a high-value item, personal EV owners have been sceptical of swapping deals. But a major brand with a reputation to protect could win consumer trust with relative ease. The concept may yet click.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 08:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.