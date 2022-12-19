Hope for all species

Over 190 nation-states on Monday converged in Montreal on a United Nations deal to save biodiversity on Earth by shielding other species from the ravages of pollution, degradation and climate change. Concluding four years of negotiations, the pact commits its signatories to secure 30% of the planet’s ecosystems by 2030 and provide up to $30 billion in annual conservation aid to developing countries. The agreement was hailed as historic by environmentalists who compared it with the Paris consensus on capping global warming at 1.5° Celsius. Indeed, our biodiversity is at threat, and large-scale extinctions of flora and fauna will surely come round to make human life more miserable, too, given the complex dependency patterns of life on the only known planet that has any. That so many countries have joined hands shows a recognition of the crisis. But, as we saw with the broader climate agenda, translating intent into action is the real challenge we face. While the latest agreement is a significant marker of the former, actual progress will require sufficient financial and other resources to be put where the mouths of the world’s well-endowed are. For every species’ sake, they mustn’t let us down.

