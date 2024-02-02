 How will India's innovation fund experiment pan out? | Mint

How will India's innovation fund experiment pan out?

Livemint 1 min read 02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Music to the ears of aspiring innovators was the fund’s ₹1 trillion corpus to be set up through a 50-year interest-free loan aimed at lending them long-term money at low or nil interest rates.
Music to the ears of aspiring innovators was the fund’s 1 trillion corpus to be set up through a 50-year interest-free loan aimed at lending them long-term money at low or nil interest rates.

Summary

  • In her interim budget, Sitharaman spoke of a 1 trillion corpus to boost research and innovation in “sunrise domains.” Does state incubation of novel ideas work? Keep watch.

Though finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stuck to convention by not making any big announcement in the interim budget, there were notable proposals. A new innovation fund, for one. It was backed by poetic rhetoric. 

While A.B. Vajpayee added “Jai Vigyaan" (science) to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" hailing soldiers and farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had added “Jai Anusandhan"(research), said Sitharaman. Music to the ears of aspiring innovators, though, was the fund’s 1 trillion corpus to be set up through a 50-year interest-free loan aimed at lending them long-term money at “low or nil interest rates." The national aim is to scale up research and innovation in “sunrise domains." 

As with India’s manufacturing incentive scheme, this cannot be faulted on intent. What’s less clear is how well government support for new ideas can work, given that largely arbitrary picks will have to be made in fields that are little understood. State-led incubation isn’t entirely unknown, but it would be a long while before we’ll know how well this fund was used. This experiment will be watched closely.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App