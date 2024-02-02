Opinion
How will India's innovation fund experiment pan out?
Summary
- In her interim budget, Sitharaman spoke of a ₹1 trillion corpus to boost research and innovation in “sunrise domains.” Does state incubation of novel ideas work? Keep watch.
Though finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stuck to convention by not making any big announcement in the interim budget, there were notable proposals. A new innovation fund, for one. It was backed by poetic rhetoric.
