Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  How will India's innovation fund experiment pan out?

How will India's innovation fund experiment pan out?

Livemint

  • In her interim budget, Sitharaman spoke of a 1 trillion corpus to boost research and innovation in “sunrise domains.” Does state incubation of novel ideas work? Keep watch.

While A.B. Vajpayee added “Jai Vigyaan" (science) to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" hailing soldiers and farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had added “Jai Anusandhan"(research), said Sitharaman. Music to the ears of aspiring innovators, though, was the fund’s 1 trillion corpus to be set up through a 50-year interest-free loan aimed at lending them long-term money at “low or nil interest rates." The national aim is to scale up research and innovation in “sunrise domains."

While A.B. Vajpayee added “Jai Vigyaan" (science) to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" hailing soldiers and farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had added “Jai Anusandhan"(research), said Sitharaman. Music to the ears of aspiring innovators, though, was the fund’s 1 trillion corpus to be set up through a 50-year interest-free loan aimed at lending them long-term money at “low or nil interest rates." The national aim is to scale up research and innovation in “sunrise domains."

As with India’s manufacturing incentive scheme, this cannot be faulted on intent. What’s less clear is how well government support for new ideas can work, given that largely arbitrary picks will have to be made in fields that are little understood. State-led incubation isn’t entirely unknown, but it would be a long while before we’ll know how well this fund was used. This experiment will be watched closely.

