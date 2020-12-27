OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >HUL: HR exemplar
India’s largest FMCG firms, including those with high exposure to rural markets such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur and Emami, are waiting for a boost in rural demand to help revive sluggish growth in volumes and earnings, according to analysts tracking their stocks. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
India’s largest FMCG firms, including those with high exposure to rural markets such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur and Emami, are waiting for a boost in rural demand to help revive sluggish growth in volumes and earnings, according to analysts tracking their stocks. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

HUL: HR exemplar

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 09:33 PM IST Livemint

It was concern for workplace safety, ironically, that led India Inc. to recognize the enormity of this horror. Now that it’s got attention, we should expect wider adoption of such an HR policy

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has unveiled a policy of reaching out to its employees who have been victims of domestic abuse. Under it, those on HUL rolls who are subject to, or are survivors of, physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace will get access to urgent medical care and counselling for themselves and their families, apart from paid leave of up to 10 days. Appropriately, the policy is gender-neutral and promises reimbursement of board and lodging expenses for 15 days and a temporary work arrangement at a company office in another city for a month. With this, HUL has shown what marks it out as a corporate leader. It’s a policy worth emulating, even if work-from-home had not blurred classic divides between work and domestic life and expanded its domain. The well-being of staff is in every firm’s interest.

India’s lockdown saw a surge in domestic abuse, even outright battery, faced mostly by women. It was concern for workplace safety, ironically, that led India Inc. to recognize the enormity of this horror. Now that it’s got attention, we should expect wider adoption of such an HR policy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout