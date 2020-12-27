Subscribe
HUL: HR exemplar
HUL: HR exemplar

09:33 PM IST

It was concern for workplace safety, ironically, that led India Inc. to recognize the enormity of this horror. Now that it’s got attention, we should expect wider adoption of such an HR policy

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has unveiled a policy of reaching out to its employees who have been victims of domestic abuse. Under it, those on HUL rolls who are subject to, or are survivors of, physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace will get access to urgent medical care and counselling for themselves and their families, apart from paid leave of up to 10 days. Appropriately, the policy is gender-neutral and promises reimbursement of board and lodging expenses for 15 days and a temporary work arrangement at a company office in another city for a month. With this, HUL has shown what marks it out as a corporate leader. It’s a policy worth emulating, even if work-from-home had not blurred classic divides between work and domestic life and expanded its domain. The well-being of staff is in every firm’s interest.

India’s lockdown saw a surge in domestic abuse, even outright battery, faced mostly by women. It was concern for workplace safety, ironically, that led India Inc. to recognize the enormity of this horror. Now that it’s got attention, we should expect wider adoption of such an HR policy.

