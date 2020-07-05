ICMR’s vaccine: Words won’t suffice

With the world left reeling by the covid pandemic, there has been a global scramble for immunity jabs. Oxford University’s vaccine was expected out by late 2020. This was seen as the earliest possible debut, given the intensive and extensive safety tests that must be conducted over a span of months. In the US, a whiff of scandal has attended a rival vaccine suspected of being favoured by special interest groups in collusion with politicians. In China, vaccine development has been shrouded in mystery; some reports suggest Beijing has inoculated some soldiers with one, perhaps on a trial basis. Virologists have expressed alarm at the prospect of scientific caution being cast aside in the zest for a shield against contagion.