Ignition trouble

The new financial year has got off to a bad start for big-ticket purchases in India, with automobile sales sputtering in April as a second wave of covid struck consumer sentiment and took traffic off the streets of cities that went into lockdown. Showroom sales of passenger vehicles last month stood at 208,883 units, down 25.3% from March, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

The drop was no surprise. It points to the fragility of an economic recovery in times of high pandemic-related uncertainty. While officials have tried to play down the impact of this year’s resurgence in infections, the diminished prospects of a quick return to normalcy are sure to reflect in the sales trends of products that most prospective buyers don’t deem essential. As consumers again turn tightfisted, a natural consequence of caution created by insecurity, the so-called paradox of thrift is likely to compress aggregate demand and push the revival of our economy further away. This is all the more reason for the Centre to spend large sums of money on expanding India’s healthcare capacity. Almost all our resources now need to focus on ending the covid crisis.

