Ignition trouble

The drop was no surprise. It points to the fragility of an economic recovery in times of high pandemic-related uncertainty. While officials have tried to play down the impact of this year’s resurgence in infections, the diminished prospects of a quick return to normalcy are sure to reflect in the sales trends of products that most prospective buyers don’t deem essential. As consumers again turn tightfisted, a natural consequence of caution created by insecurity, the so-called paradox of thrift is likely to compress aggregate demand and push the revival of our economy further away. This is all the more reason for the Centre to spend large sums of money on expanding India’s healthcare capacity. Almost all our resources now need to focus on ending the covid crisis.

