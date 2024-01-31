IMF forecasts: Mark-ups for India
Summary
- According to the IMF's latest outlook, risks hanging over the world economy may be starting to ease. India’s economic growth has been revised upwards, but private investment will need to pick up before we can celebrate.
Going by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) assessment, risks hanging over the world economy may be starting to ease. “The clouds are beginning to part," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, its chief economist, said on Tuesday at the release of IMF’s World Economic Outlook, as the global economy begins its final descent for a “soft landing" amid a steady decline in inflation even as growth holds up.