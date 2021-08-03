IMF lends a hand

As the world looks for more resources to sustain economies reeling under the impact of covid, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced help. This week, it approved a staggering $650 billion by way of special drawing rights, or SDRs, to boost liquidity. SDRs are reserve assets allocated to member countries in proportion to their quotas, and can be exchanged for currencies. To put the quantum of money in context, consider this: the allocation is the highest ever by the IMF. In 2009, when it last made such an intervention amid the global financial crisis, it had allocated SDRs of $250 billion.