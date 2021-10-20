Gita Gopinath, the first woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is set to leave in January after a three-year stint and return to academic life at Harvard, where she is a tenured professor. The Fund thanked Gopinath for her work and said she had already got a year’s exceptional leave extension from her university. The IMF’s search for a successor is soon to begin.

She is credited with helping shape IMF policies to guide the world economy through the covid crisis, described by the Fund as the worst since the Great Depression. A paper she co-authored on how to end the pandemic was the basis for targets set for vaccinating the world. She also worked on a new analytical approach to help countries deal with global flows of capital. It was her earlier work on exchange rates that first won her attention, back when the free-float orthodoxy of the Washington Consensus needed challenging. The IMF used to frown on capital controls and currency intervention, but now seems better reconciled to the nuanced idea that achieving multiple goals could require levers designed to mitigate a policy trilemma. Academia is where Gopinath truly belongs.

