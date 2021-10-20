IMF’s loss to Harvard

She is credited with helping shape IMF policies to guide the world economy through the covid crisis, described by the Fund as the worst since the Great Depression. A paper she co-authored on how to end the pandemic was the basis for targets set for vaccinating the world. She also worked on a new analytical approach to help countries deal with global flows of capital. It was her earlier work on exchange rates that first won her attention, back when the free-float orthodoxy of the Washington Consensus needed challenging. The IMF used to frown on capital controls and currency intervention, but now seems better reconciled to the nuanced idea that achieving multiple goals could require levers designed to mitigate a policy trilemma. Academia is where Gopinath truly belongs.