A blog published by the International Monetary Fund on Monday has a cautionary note for emerging economies: brace for faster-than-expected US monetary tightening. With the likelihood having risen of the US Federal Reserve raising rates earlier than summer, financial conditions globally seem set to tighten a little more abruptly.

The US economy has staged a rebound so sharp that excess money and inflation have grabbed policy attention. Growth isn’t an American worry. Nor is joblessness, given the great resignation wave that swept its economy and left gaping holes in US labour availability. Price uptrends, though, are a relatively new danger and should supply bottlenecks linger and wage pressures intensify, it may have to raise rates drastically in an effort to regain stability on a parameter that the US Fed has already exposed to the dangers of failure. Emerging economies, sadly, would end up as collateral damage if capital rushes out as interest-rate differentials grow narrow and their currencies lose value. India does have large dollar reserves that can cushion our economy. Still, a deflation of inflated assets worldwide may send shudders all around. We must stay alert.

