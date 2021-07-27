IMF’s update

In the latest update of its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its forecast for India’s growth in 2021-22 by a chunky 3 percentage points to 9.5%, aligning it with Reserve Bank of India’s current projection. On an output base that contracted nearly 8% as a consequence of covid in 2020-21, that would take our economy’s real size just above what it was in 2019-20. So, while our national income is expected to grow faster than the world’s IMF-estimated 6% in 2021 after last year’s shrinkage of 3.3%, we don’t have much reason to cheer that figure. The big question is whether we can sustain robust growth once the pandemic is behind us.