Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Immunity for kids

Immunity for kids

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 26 Apr 2022 Livemint

With schools reopening after a long covid hiatus, securing the immunity of school-goers is crucial. After all, catching a bug in class is a classic extra-curricular activity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin approval for emergency use among children aged between 6 and 12 years. Plus, Biological E’s Corbevax and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D have been cleared for 5-12-year-olds and those above 12 years, respectively. With schools reopening after a long covid hiatus, securing the immunity of school-goers is crucial. After all, catching a bug in class is a classic extra-curricular activity.

It’s time for India to maximize public access to covid vaccines by easing the path for imports as well. After lying low for weeks, India’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases went above 2,000 again over the weekend. Some experts have held that this need not signal a new wave, as it’s mostly a Delhi uptick and may reflect nothing scarier than an expected bump-up after masks came off and classes began. Still, alerts were sounded by health authorities and mask mandates brought back in some places. That was not an over-reaction. While only sketchy empirical data exists on the risk reduction achieved by masking, it’s a low-cost option that definitely beats being maskless. In a pandemic of nasty surprises, we cannot afford to ease off in hotspots.

