Immunity passports are pointless

The novel coronavirus appears to have turned all the usual assumptions of a microbe on their head. We had hoped India’s high temperatures would neutralize this virus. It may have slowed its spread, at best, but isn’t going away. More alarmingly, the immunity that a recovered covid patient was expected to develop—thanks to antibodies generated within the body—may not be something we can rely upon either. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no guarantee that the virus won’t sicken such an individual again.

As various countries prepare to exit their lockdowns, a few are said to be considering “immunity passports" or “risk-free certificates" issued to once-sick individuals so that they can travel and/or return to work. The WHO has warned administrations against this idea, saying that it affords little safety, given the lack of evidence on post-recovery immunity.

Proposals to divide populations into risk-free and covid-exposed groups have been controversial to begin with, no matter how pragmatic they sound. China’s mechanism to colour-code individuals to monitor and restrict their movements, for example, has been slammed as a modern caste system. Nobody knows how long the pandemic will last, and devices that label people one way or another could settle in and turn into tools of discrimination. If and when a vaccine is developed, access to it could polarize people too. Production capacity is limited and it could take years for enough to be produced for everybody. While the world needs to do what’s practical, it is incumbent upon democracies not to let its elementary principles of equality slip. We need a safe way out of the covid crisis, but we don’t want a dystopic world.

