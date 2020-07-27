India has reportedly banned 47 mobile apps judged to be clones or variants of the 59 Chinese apps shown the exit last month. The list of these apps is awaited, but like the 59 banned on 29 June, they’re suspected to have stealthily sent their user data to servers outside India, thus posing a threat to our national security and public order, as government sources say.

Chinese apps were fast gaining popularity before a mid-June border skirmish soured relations between Beijing and New Delhi. These were thought to be acting on behalf of China’s government, which is seen to have scant regard for international norms. The thing with apps, though, is that they can easily adopt a new identity and sneak back in. That may be what prompted India’s follow-up ban. It’s possible that only a small fraction of apps operating in India have secret back-door access granted to spies and other data gatherers in Beijing. But that’s bad enough. Unless these apps turn their operations completely transparent, suspicions cannot be put to rest. If the ban means Indians will be deprived of some convenient utilities, then that can be put down to collateral damage. It happens.

