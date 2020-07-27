Opinion | India axes more apps

Chinese apps were fast gaining popularity before a mid-June border skirmish soured relations between Beijing and New Delhi. These were thought to be acting on behalf of China’s government, which is seen to have scant regard for international norms. The thing with apps, though, is that they can easily adopt a new identity and sneak back in. That may be what prompted India’s follow-up ban. It’s possible that only a small fraction of apps operating in India have secret back-door access granted to spies and other data gatherers in Beijing. But that’s bad enough. Unless these apps turn their operations completely transparent, suspicions cannot be put to rest. If the ban means Indians will be deprived of some convenient utilities, then that can be put down to collateral damage. It happens.