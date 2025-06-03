Mint Quick Edit | India’s EV bait: Who’ll bite?
Summary
India’s new scheme offering electric vehicle makers low-tariff market access in exchange for investing in local EV making is packed with conditions. Ironically, German and Korean carmakers seem keen to apply, but not Elon Musk’s Tesla so far.
On Monday, India’s government notified the guidelines of a policy announced last March to lure foreign investment in electric vehicle (EV) making, with a five-year window of easy market access as its bait.
