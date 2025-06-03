Explore

Mint Quick Edit | India’s EV bait: Who’ll bite?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 03 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Musk’s Tesla, which is gearing up for a soft launch, has not shown interest so far. (AP)
Musk’s Tesla, which is gearing up for a soft launch, has not shown interest so far. (AP)
Summary

India’s new scheme offering electric vehicle makers low-tariff market access in exchange for investing in local EV making is packed with conditions. Ironically, German and Korean carmakers seem keen to apply, but not Elon Musk’s Tesla so far.

On Monday, India’s government notified the guidelines of a policy announced last March to lure foreign investment in electric vehicle (EV) making, with a five-year window of easy market access as its bait.

A company or group with at least 10,000 crore in global auto revenues and 3,000 crore invested in fixed assets can soon apply for the benefits of this scheme.

Also read: Elon Musk's Tesla not keen on making in India under EV incentive plan: Minister

If an EV-maker pledges to invest 4,150 crore in Indian manufacturing facilities within three years, backed by a bank guarantee—and with at least 25% domestic value addition achieved in that span and 50% in two more years—it will annually be allowed to import up to 8,000 four-wheeler EVs worth $35,000 or more (in landed cost) at a tariff of 15% instead of the usual 70%-plus for half a decade.

That’s long enough for an EV maker to test launch its models and decide what to roll off assembly lines.

Also read: E-buses under PM E-drive to be used now for intercity, tourist travel

German and Korean carmakers are reportedly keen to apply. But Elon Musk’s Tesla, which is gearing up for a soft launch, has not shown interest so far, according to heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

This is ironic. The scheme’s origin lies at least partly in Musk’s complaints of high Indian tariffs.

Also read: From red to black: India's top automakers see EV business turning around

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue