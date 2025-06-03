Mint Quick Edit | India’s EV bait: Who’ll bite?

If an EV-maker pledges to invest ₹4,150 crore in Indian manufacturing facilities within three years, backed by a bank guarantee—and with at least 25% domestic value addition achieved in that span and 50% in two more years—it will annually be allowed to import up to 8,000 four-wheeler EVs worth $35,000 or more (in landed cost) at a tariff of 15% instead of the usual 70%-plus for half a decade.